Microsoft overtook Apple to become the most valuable company in the world

Last Friday Microsoft outstripped Apple by market capitalization and became the most valuable public company in the world. The changes in the ranking followed the publication of Apple’s financial report on Thursday. Cupertinos have shown convincing results, but reported a loss of $ 6 billion due to supply chain problems. Earlier Tuesday, Microsoft also posted record profits in its history thanks to Office, Windows and its cloud products. Xbox, by the way, is doing well too…

Currently Microsoft has a market capitalization of $ 2.47 trillion, while Apple has about $ 2.46 trillion. It’s not the first time that the Redmond-based company has managed to bypass Apple – this happened in 2010, 2018 and July 2020. Microsoft shares have gained about 51% since the beginning of the year, while Apple shares have gained 14% over the same period.

Going deeper into history, Apple became the first American company to achieve market cap of $ 1 trillion… Moreover, just two years later, it was the first American company to successfully break the 2 trillion mark.

