Militants shoot a wedding in Afghanistan because music was playing there

October 31, 2021

Photo author, Getty Images

A group of armed men who identified themselves as Taliban opened fire on wedding guests in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least two and wounding ten. The conflict flared up because of the music sounded at the festival.

According to a spokesman for the Taliban (banned and recognized as terrorist in Russia), two of the three attackers were arrested after the incident.

An eyewitness to the incident told the BBC that four couples participated in a joint wedding ceremony in the province of Nangarhar.

They asked local Taliban leaders for permission to use the music during the holiday – the music was to be played only in the women’s zone.

However, late in the evening, armed people broke into the wedding and tried to break the musical equipment. The guests opposed this, after which the uninvited guests opened fire.

According to the Deputy Minister of Culture and Information of the interim government of Afghanistan, Zabiullah Mujahid, on Twitter, the attackers acted on behalf of the Taliban, but did so “to settle personal accounts.”

Music was officially banned in Afghanistan during the previous Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001. The new authorities have not yet issued orders on this matter.

In the province of Nangarhar, militants of another group banned in Russia, the Islamic State, are active. Earlier, they have already received accusations of such attacks.

Afghanistan came under Taliban rule again in August this year, when the US authorities withdrew their last armed formations from the country.

In the 1990s, the Taliban introduced very strict rules of conduct based on Sharia law. After re-coming to power, the leaders of the movement promised to soften their religious attitudes somewhat, but in reality this did not happen.