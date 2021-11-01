Militants shoot a wedding in Afghanistan because music was playing there

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
106

Nangarhar province

Photo author, Getty Images

A group of armed men who identified themselves as Taliban opened fire on wedding guests in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least two and wounding ten. The conflict flared up because of the music sounded at the festival.

According to a spokesman for the Taliban (banned and recognized as terrorist in Russia), two of the three attackers were arrested after the incident.

An eyewitness to the incident told the BBC that four couples participated in a joint wedding ceremony in the province of Nangarhar.

They asked local Taliban leaders for permission to use the music during the holiday – the music was to be played only in the women’s zone.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here