Mishustin said what to do in case of cold symptoms

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told the Russians what to do if they fell ill during non-working days. He advised to adhere to the recommendation of the chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova and call a doctor when cold symptoms appear, and not wait for non-working days.

“I subscribe to this recommendation,” Mishustin said after listening to Popova’s report at a meeting of the Presidium of the Coordination Council for Combating COVID-19.

Mishustin also urged Russians on non-working days to minimize contacts and take precautions to stop the incidence, RIA Novosti reported.

Popova said that the incidence of coronavirus is growing in 78 regions, in two regions it has decreased – the Republic of Kalmykia (minus 5%) and the Republic of Karelia (minus 17.5%). The situation has stabilized in five regions.

Mishustin conveyed Putin’s instructions to Popova – to strengthen control over compliance with measures aimed at protecting the health of citizens in the regions.

The Minister of Health said that the delta strain has led to an increase in the number of hospitalizations and a severe course of the disease.

“The number of people requiring hospitalization, severe course and young people is higher than in previous waves. But vaccination avoids hospitalization in many cases,” Mikhail Murashko emphasized.