Moldova was satisfied with the gas agreement with Russia

Moldova was satisfied with the gas agreement with Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

Moldova was satisfied with the gas agreement with Russia

Moldova was satisfied with the gas contract with Russia, said the president of the republic, Maia Sandu. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

2021-11-01

2021-11-01T09: 24

2021-11-01T10: 33

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Moldavia was satisfied with the gas contract with Russia, said the President of the Republic, Maia Sandu. She called the gas price the most serious issue in the negotiations, and the debts of the Moldovan side as another important point. “With regard to debts, it was decided that there will be an audit and after it the conversation will continue on the restructuring of Moldovagaz’s debts to Gazprom,” Sandu added. Moldovagaz began negotiations with Gazprom on concluding a new contract for the supply of natural gas last summer However, the discussion dragged on. Until October 1, Moldova purchased “blue fuel” from Gazprom under an agreement signed back in 2008. Gas prices, according to the contract, were formed depending on oil prices on world markets. As a result of the new agreement, the parties disagreed over the fair price that Moldova wanted to achieve in the new contract, and the debts of Moldovan consumers for previous supplies that Gazprom wants to return. Gazprom and Moldovagaz signed a document on September 30 to extend the current contract by one month from October 1, 2021 for the supply of Russian gas to consumers in Moldova. At the same time, the price of supplies increased from $ 200 per 1,000 cubic meters to $ 790 in accordance with market conditions. “Moldovagaz” reported on October 6 that gas consumption in Moldova temporarily exceeds fuel supplies from the Russian Federation, this may also lead to problems with the supply of electricity. Then, on October 22, the parliament introduced a state of emergency in the country due to the energy crisis, and the republic began to hold tenders for gas from alternative suppliers. All this time, Moldova continued negotiations with Gazprom, on the verge of a complete cessation of gas exports from Russia since November. Gazprom and Moldovagaz reached an agreement on October 29, signing a contract for the supply of gas for a period of five years, starting November 1. According to the Russian company, the parties signed a protocol to resolve current issues in the gas sector, and the terms of the extension of the agreement are mutually beneficial. In turn, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova announced that the new contract will use the formula proposed by the Moldovan side. And Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said a day later that the cost of gas in November for the republic would be approximately $ 450 per thousand cubic meters of gas, and that the parties also agreed to conduct an audit of the debt for gas accumulated by Moldovagaz in 2022.

moldavia

Russia

2021

