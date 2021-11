https://ria.ru/20211101/aeroport-1757287077.html

More than 30 flights were delayed or canceled at Moscow airports due to fog

More than 30 flights were delayed or canceled at three Moscow airports – "Vnukovo", "Domodedovo" and "Sheremetyevo" – on Monday evening against the backdrop of fog

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. More than 30 flights were delayed or canceled at three Moscow airports – “Vnukovo”, “Domodedovo” and “Sheremetyevo” – on Monday evening against the background of fog, follows from the data of the service “Yandex. Schedule.” “one flight was delayed, three canceled, at Domodedovo four flights were delayed, 12 canceled, at Sheremetyevo three flights were delayed, nine canceled. The hydrometeorological center extended the yellow level of weather danger in Moscow and the Moscow region until Tuesday 9:00 am due to fog …

