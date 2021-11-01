Moscow authorities spoke about the readiness of the eastern section of the BCL :: City :: RBC

Photo: Maxim Mishin / AGN “Moscow”



The eastern section of the Big Circle Line (BCL) under construction of the Moscow Metro is 55% ready. This was stated by the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Urban Development Policy and Construction Andrei Bochkarev.

“The construction of the 11-kilometer eastern section of the BCL metro, which will include the Pechatniki, Tekstilshchiki, Nagatinsky Zaton and Klenovy Boulevard stations, is progressing at a good pace – today its overall readiness is 55%,” data of the vice mayor.

Bochkarev estimated the readiness of the Pechatniki station of the BKL at 45%. “At the station, the erection of the main structures is almost half completed – 22 thousand cubic meters have been laid. m of concrete, the construction of internal partitions is also underway, the builders have started architectural and finishing work, ”he added.

The general director of Mosinzhproekt, Yuri Kravtsov (the company is the general designer and general contractor for the construction of new lines and stations of the Moscow metro), specified that the removal of utilities has been completed by 70%.

“Almost half of the works on waterproofing the Pechatniki station have been completed. Installation of engineering systems is planned to begin in November. In addition, the development of the foundation pit for the transfer hub is underway, ”added Kravtsov. The station BKL “Pechatniki” together with the station of the same name of the Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya line and the station MCD-2 under construction will become part of the transport interchange hub, which promises to become one of the largest in the capital.

The first section of the Bolshaya Koltsevaya metro line in Moscow was launched in 2018. The BCL will connect the existing and under construction radial metro lines at a distance of 10 km from the existing Circle Line. At the moment, 12 BCL stations are open for passengers; a total of 31 stations will be located there. The authorities expect to completely close the Great Ring of power at the end of 2022 – beginning of 2023. According to preliminary calculations, metro passengers will be able to travel a full circle of the Big Circle Line in 1.5 hours.