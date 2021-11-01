Moscow authorities will prepare a plan for the complete rejection of migrants at construction sites :: Business :: RBC

Bochkarev said that he set the task of developing an action plan that would make it possible to do without foreign labor at construction sites in Moscow. “The construction process should require three times fewer people, and their salary should be two, or even three times more, and we would be building twice as fast. Where are these reserves? The first is technological solutions for the construction of the facility. For example, you can assemble a water distribution unit at a facility, or you can assemble it on a line. Next is the mechanization of the process. I have worked in the USA, UK, Sweden, etc. A concrete example is the Skanska company, a spot is being concreted for the installation of a large column. One person, a Swede, is concreting. It is all hung with tools. The entire design and construction process is done in such a way as to minimize the number of employees. But those who work are much better prepared. Another example is plastering walls. You can put four workers, or you can put one station that applies the mortar to the wall, ”Bochkarev said. He says that an experiment is already underway on a number of facilities.

The mayor’s office believes that another problem is the quality of education in the construction industry, which is now based on the main discipline – industrial civil construction. “This discipline is 90% engineering, that is, calculations, formulas, materials science, structures, etc. Only 10-15% of the study time is devoted to construction management methods. And the Americans, the Germans, the Swedes, these disciplines are separated. One discipline is engineers. And the other is construction management, where they study the organization of processes. You go to an American construction site, the workers are all hung with tools. Because they get their money for productivity. It may seem like a trifle, but this is how one person replaces three. We need to create such educational programs, ”the vice-mayor is sure.

In June, in an interview with RBC, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the shortage of personnel faced by the construction business due to the pandemic and the outflow of migrants from the country led to an increase in the price of workers for business by 50-100%, which ultimately affects the cost of construction and leads to an increase in the cost of housing. The supervisor of the construction in the government called it a good idea to attract prisoners instead of migrants, potentially 180 thousand convicts have the right not to be in places of detention, but to work, Khusnullin said.