Moscow student said she was raped by a drunken policeman

2021.11.01
Miloslava Malyarova, a 21-year-old student from Moscow, said that she was raped by a drunken policeman, but no criminal case was opened because the girl had no injuries. State Duma deputy Sergei Shargunov told about this wild story on his Telegram channel.
The incident took place on 11 August. “On the evening of August 11, my boyfriend and I were unexpectedly taken to the Lublino district police department without giving any reason. All my things were taken there. I could not contact my relatives and call a lawyer. At night, a drunken employee raped me, ”the deputy quotes Malyarova.
According to her, the girl called for help, asked for an opportunity to contact her mother and a lawyer, cut her veins with a razor found in the rapist’s office.
“I wake up at night with nightmares and tears. I can often start crying for no reason, I get very scared, it just rolls in a wave, I don’t even notice how I grab the hair on my head, it can last five minutes, 15, half an hour, and I absolutely can’t do anything about it … ” – she writes.
Malyarova filed an application with the Investigative Committee, and a month later she received a refusal to initiate a criminal case. Investigators considered that the girl entered into a relationship with the operative voluntarily, says lawyer Bunakov. “As they say, there are no obvious marks and injuries on me, which means, according to this completely wild logic, I did not resist enough. But imagine for a moment: in front of me is a drunken man, with a weapon, much older than me, physically strong … Fighting with him is simply pointless, and all the words were useless … “- says the girl.
Shargunov sent a deputy’s request to the prosecutor’s office.
“I can’t make a decision about anyone’s fault, but I am obliged to protect the person. And openly seek a criminal case. Because if there was a crime, there must be retribution.
Perhaps, just one criminal case will not be enough, ”the deputy wrote.
