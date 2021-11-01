Moscow student said she was raped by a drunken policeman

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-01/moskovskaya_studentka_zayavila_chto_ee_iznasiloval_pyanyy_policeyskiy https://www.znak.com/2021-11-01/moskovskaya_studentka_zayavila_chto_ee_iznasiloval_pyanyy_policeyskiy 2021.11.01

Miloslava Malyarova, a 21-year-old student from Moscow, said that she was raped by a drunken policeman, but no criminal case was opened because the girl had no injuries. State Duma deputy Sergei Shargunov told about this wild story on his Telegram channel.

Nail Fattakhov / Znak.com

The incident took place on 11 August. “On the evening of August 11, my boyfriend and I were unexpectedly taken to the Lublino district police department without giving any reason. All my things were taken there. I could not contact my relatives and call a lawyer. At night, a drunken employee raped me, ”the deputy quotes Malyarova.

According to her, the girl called for help, asked for an opportunity to contact her mother and a lawyer, cut her veins with a razor found in the rapist’s office.

“I wake up at night with nightmares and tears. I can often start crying for no reason, I get very scared, it just rolls in a wave, I don’t even notice how I grab the hair on my head, it can last five minutes, 15, half an hour, and I absolutely can’t do anything about it … ” – she writes.

Malyarova filed an application with the Investigative Committee, and a month later she received a refusal to initiate a criminal case. Investigators considered that the girl entered into a relationship with the operative voluntarily, says lawyer Bunakov. “As they say, there are no obvious marks and injuries on me, which means, according to this completely wild logic, I did not resist enough. But imagine for a moment: in front of me is a drunken man, with a weapon, much older than me, physically strong … Fighting with him is simply pointless, and all the words were useless … “- says the girl.

Shargunov sent a deputy’s request to the prosecutor’s office.

“I can’t make a decision about anyone’s fault, but I am obliged to protect the person. And openly seek a criminal case. Because if there was a crime, there must be retribution.

Perhaps, just one criminal case will not be enough, ”the deputy wrote.