Mother of girls killed in Tuva was convicted

The mother of the girls killed in Kyzyl had a criminal record and was registered with the police, according to the city administration’s page on the VKontakte social network. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

KRASNOYARSK, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The mother of the girls killed in Kyzyl had a criminal record and was registered with the police, according to the city administration’s page on the VKontakte social network. The girls were officially brought up in a foster family living in the Todzha district. According to preliminary data, all the adults knew each other, so the guardianship authorities did not receive notification of the transfer of the sisters to their mother. The young man, detained on suspicion of murder, was on the federal wanted list. He rented a room from the girls’ mother, added to the mayor’s office. The head of Tuva, Vladislav Khovalyg, for his part, said that the sisters moved to Kyzyl from the Todzhinsky district at the beginning of the school year, when they transferred to the capital’s school. Two girls with serious injuries were found in the courtyard on Lopsanchap Street in Kyzyl the day before. One of them died on the spot, the second in the hospital. They were sisters, there was one more girl left in the family. Soon a suspect, a 23-year-old native of the Tes-Khem region, who had been convicted before, was arrested. According to one of the versions, he threw the children from the eighth floor and put the case under control in the central office of the Investigative Committee.

