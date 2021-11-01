Movie Hero Cosplay and Children’s Matinees: How Halloween Celebrated in the Kardashians – Jenner

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian / Kim Kardashian

This past weekend, Halloween was widely celebrated around the world. Those who love to tickle their nerves dressed up as monsters, zombies and witches, decorated houses with pumpkins and skeletons, prepared “terrible” treats and told scary stories by candlelight.

However, these traditional attributes of All Saints’ Day have long been unnecessary, because for many, Halloween is just a fun holiday when you can have a costume party and have plenty of fun. Halloween is widely celebrated again in the Kardashian family – Jenner.

Kim Kardashian Chris and Kylie Jenner

Celebrities are rightfully considered the queens of this holiday on a par with Heidi Klum, because they are serious about creating outfits and always impress the audience with their thoughtful looks. So this time, the representatives of the influential clan did everything to be remembered and to collect many likes on the network. Many managed to change several images in a couple of days, but someone noted so well that only now they are starting to share a photo from the holiday.

For example, Kim Kardashian just this morning started showing subscribers how she met Halloween, starting with a children’s matinee. On it, the main star was eight-year-old North, the eldest daughter of Kim and Kanye West. The girl, who, according to Kim, is now fond of the Gothic subculture, chose an image for the holiday that fully corresponded to this style: ripped tights, a skirt with rivets and a black T-shirt with a gloomy print. A bright wig complemented the look.

North West (center) with her friends

Kim also posted photos of her other children: 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm. So far, Kim has only partially shown her image in stories, but even without any costume this Halloween, she has already become one of the most talked about celebrities. This is due to the photograph published by the People portal. Reporters filmed the star on the rides with Pete Davidson. Moreover, both were holding hands. Which, however, can be considered a completely innocent gesture, given that the audience has already seen the couple’s kiss, however, only within the framework of the Saturday Night Live show.

Kim Kardashian

Chicago West Saint West (left) with a friend Psalm West

Nevertheless, the network immediately began to talk about a possible romance between Kim and Pete. Kardashian, who announced her divorce from Kanye in February, is now free, but Davidson has secured the status of a real Hollywood Casanova (only recently he managed to meet with Ariana Grande, and with Kate Beckinsale, and with Kaia Gerber, and with Phoebe Daynevor ). However, insiders cool the ardor of the public – Kim and Pete have a lot of mutual friends, and in the amusement park they had a big company.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Photo from Instagram Kourtney Kardashian

Among these mutual friends is Travis Barker, the lover of Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian. The musician recently proposed to Courtney, so the couple celebrated Halloween in a new status. At the house party, Travis and Courtney posed in the traditional “terrible” scenery, and then shared with the subscribers a photo shoot where they reincarnated as the heroes of the 1993 film “True Love”, directed by Quentin Tarantino’s script. The main roles in the crime drama, where the couple are hiding from the mafia and the police, were played by Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

“True Love” movie poster

It is worth noting that Hollywood celebrities generally like to reincarnate on Halloween not only as evil spirits, but also in other celebrities or iconic on-screen characters.

So, Kendall Jenner repeated the futuristic image from the movie “Mars Attacks”, and Kris Jenner tried herself in the role of Cruella De Ville (in this outfit she came to the show with Ellen DeGeneres) and Catwoman (here an enterprising businesswoman did not miss the opportunity and advertise a new collaboration of Kim Kardashian with Fendi).

Kendall Jenner

“Mars Attacks” movie poster

Chris Jenner

Kendall, by the way, seems to have celebrated not at a family party, but in the company of Hayley and Justin Bieber, but her sister Kylie, who is now expecting her second child, on the contrary, preferred a quiet home holiday with her beloved Travis Scott and their daughter Stormy.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi

Khloe Kardashian with her daughter Tru