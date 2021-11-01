https://ria.ru/20211101/pogoda-1757141938.html
Muscovites promised cloudy weather without precipitation and up to 11 degrees Celsius
MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Cloudy weather without precipitation awaits Muscovites on Monday, the air warms up to plus 11 degrees, Aleksandr Sinenkov, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, told RIA Novosti. plus 7-12 “, – said Sinenkov. The synoptic added that the wind is southwest, 3-8 meters per second. Atmospheric pressure will change little and amount to 751 millimeters of mercury, which is above normal.
