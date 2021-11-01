https://ria.ru/20211101/pogoda-1757141938.html

Muscovites promised cloudy weather without precipitation and up to 11 degrees Celsius

Muscovites promised cloudy weather without precipitation and up to 11 degrees Celsius – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

Muscovites promised cloudy weather without precipitation and up to 11 degrees Celsius

Cloudy weather without precipitation awaits Muscovites on Monday, the air warms up to plus 11 degrees, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

2021-11-01T08: 08

2021-11-01T08: 08

2021-11-01T08: 08

society

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Moscow

center “phobos”

weather

alexander sinenkov

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1f/1757110430_0:288:2811:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_1d4bdd073225f72f5c4f34b50263feb2.jpg

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Cloudy weather without precipitation awaits Muscovites on Monday, the air warms up to plus 11 degrees, Aleksandr Sinenkov, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, told RIA Novosti. plus 7-12 “, – said Sinenkov. The synoptic added that the wind is southwest, 3-8 meters per second. Atmospheric pressure will change little and amount to 751 millimeters of mercury, which is above normal.

https://ria.ru/20211030/moroz-1756976897.html

Moscow region (Moscow region)

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1f/1757110430_80-0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_679eeeb87d9ef889936ecdf00a5ba0ba.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, moscow region (Moscow region), moscow, center “phobos”, weather, alexander sinenkov