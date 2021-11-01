Musk decided to sell Tesla shares to save humanity from hunger

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said he was ready to spend some of the money to save humanity from hunger.

In his Twitter-account billionaire commented on the call of the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) David Beasley for Musk to donate funds to fight hunger. According to him, this could have prevented a “catastrophe”.

As a result, Musk stressed that if WFP explains “how $ 6 billion can solve the problem of world hunger,” then he is ready to sell Tesla shares right now. However, the financial statements must be open, the entrepreneur added. According to him, it is important for the public to see exactly how the money is spent.

Earlier it was reported that Elon Musk decided to create his own university. On his Twitter page, he wrote that it would be the “Institute of Technology and Science”. It is also known that a new educational institution will be located in Texas. The entrepreneur did not disclose other details.

Prior to that, he moved the headquarters of his electric car manufacturer Tesla to Texas. Musk’s space enterprises have been located in this US state for a long time.