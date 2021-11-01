https://ria.ru/20211031/mask-1757117725.html

Musk is ready to sell Tesla shares to save humanity from hunger

Musk is ready to sell Tesla shares to save humanity from hunger

Musk is ready to sell Tesla shares to save humanity from hunger

WASHINGTON, October 31 – RIA Novosti. American car maker Tesla and founder of SpaceX Elon Musk, who topped the Forbes billionaire list this week, said he was willing to spend some of his money to save humanity from hunger. urged Musk to donate funds to fight hunger to prevent “catastrophe”. According to CNN, saving people from hunger requires only 2% of Musk’s fortune, which currently stands at almost $ 289 billion. “If WFP can explain in this thread of tweets how $ 6 billion can solve the problem of world hunger, I am ready sell Tesla shares right now and solve it. But the financial statements must be open so that the public can see exactly how the money is spent, “Musk wrote on his Twitter account. Musk previously criticized the proposal for a” tax on billionaires “in the US, said that he plans to spend his money on bringing humanity to Mars.

