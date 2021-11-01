New footage from the filming of “Thor 4” teaser the scene of the parting of Thor and Jane during the “Kingdom of Darkness”

Now we will find out why the heroine Natalie Portman has not been in the MCU for so long.

Shot from the movie “Thor 2: The Kingdom of Darkness”

New footage from the reshoot of Thor: Love and Thunder has appeared on Twitter, hinting at the breakup scene of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) during Thor 2: The Kingdom of Darkness.



The fresh pictures show Thor and Jane themselves. The heroes look about the same as they were in the second “Thor”. This confirms that the new film will have a flashback that will take viewers back to the events of the “Kingdom of Darkness”.

Thor and Jane broke up just after the main events of Thor 2: The Kingdom of Darkness. The heroes dispersed behind the scenes, and Jane did not appear in subsequent projects of the MCU. About the further fate of Jane, we only know that the heroine became a victim of Thanos’s Click (Josh Brolin), that is, she disappeared for five years.

There is a scene deleted from the “Kingdom of Darkness” on the Web, in which Thor and Jane were shown parting. Apparently, director and screenwriter Taika Waititi decided to reshoot or add to this moment. Perhaps in “Thor: Love and Thunder” the parting of Thor and Jane will look very different. Maybe the flashback will reveal more interesting details about the relationship of former lovers.

(scene details from yesterday are from dustmar23) Marvel did release a deleted breakup scene from TDW (first photo in the tweet above) where they looked similar to the photos from yesterday. (Full deleted scene starts at 1:47: https://t.co/8o6bTER0Ef) pic.twitter.com/6CbOkHme0X

It was to be expected that Thor: Love and Thunder would explain why Thor and Jane parted ways. In the film, Jane will reunite with her ex, so that during the meeting, the characters will probably remember under what circumstances they last saw each other. So far, it is difficult to know if Thor and Jane will revive the relationship in the fourth “Thor”. But it is known for sure that Jane will be reincarnated as the Mighty Thor superhero.

Recall that the cast also included Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson and Russell Crowe.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to premiere on July 8, 2022.

