new Honda Integra presented – Autoreview

15 years later, Honda is bringing the Integra name back to life. The Acura Integra liftback with a sporty slant has been announced, but it will not appear in the US until next year. But now the new generation Honda Integra sedan has made its debut in China. Alas, this is not a completely independent model, but just a variation of the new Civic. But, in accordance with the historical canons, the developers tried to make the Integra a little more sporty than the original.

Outside, the new Chinese Honda Integra differs from the Civic in bumpers and lighting technology, and the largest wheels are 18-inch instead of 17-inch. With this set, the sedan began to look more aggressive than the original. The new plumage practically did not affect the dimensions: the length increased by a symbolic 1 mm (up to 4675 mm). For a surcharge, you can order a sports styling package: a spoiler on the trunk lid, black mirror housings, matte moldings instead of chrome.

Interior changes – on the décor level: The Integra can be fitted with body-colored trims on the dashboard or contrasting inserts on the seats. In terms of equipment, there are no differences from the Chinese Civic: virtual devices, a media system with a nine-inch screen, a sunroof or a full panoramic roof.

If the Honda Civic is offered in the PRC with two versions of the 1.5 turbo engine with a capacity of 129 or 182 hp, then Integra is only entitled to a version with a return of 182 hp. And besides the variator, which has no alternative in Civic, it will be possible to order a six-speed “mechanics”.

Another difference between the two models will be the place of production. The Civic for China is produced at the Dongfeng-Honda joint venture, and the Integra will enter the assembly line of the GAC-Honda joint venture. In a similar way, the names Inspire (now an analogue of the Accord) and Avancier (twin of the UR-V crossover) have already been brought back to life in the Celestial Empire. It is expected that the Honda Integra will be slightly more expensive than similar versions of the Civic, sales will begin in December.