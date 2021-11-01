New hybrid system debuted on Toyota Raize crossover – Autoreview

Toyota’s Hybrid Synergy Drive transmission with an electromechanical variator has already become almost a benchmark among hybrid systems. Toyota installs HSDs on a variety of models, from subcompacts to executive sedans. But now the company has begun to master other types of hybrid systems. For example, the new Toyota Tundra pickup truck for the American market has a power plant with a traditional “automatic” with a built-in electric motor. And in Japan, a new version of the Toyota Raize compact crossover with the e-Smart system has now debuted.

Toyota followed the path of Nissan with its e-Power powerplant, which has been in production cars for five years. It is a sequential hybrid in which the combustion engine is not connected to the drive wheels and only operates in alternator mode to recharge the traction battery. Hybrid crossover Toyota Raize e-Smart is equipped with a new three-cylinder aspirated 1.2 (82 hp, 105 Nm), and a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of only 4.3 Ah is installed under the rear seat.

The wheels are driven by an electric motor with a maximum output of 106 hp. and 170 Nm, which is mounted on the front axle. There is also a Smart-Pedal mode, which is activated by a separate button and allows you to drive “with one pedal”, controlling the acceleration and deceleration of the car only with the accelerator pedal. The hybrid has a slightly smaller gas tank: 33 liters versus 36 liters for the petrol versions. The curb weight of such a crossover is 1060 kg, and the average fuel consumption for the WLTC cycle is 3.6 l / 100 km.

Together with the Toyota Raize SUV, the e-Smart version was also acquired by its twin brother Daihatsu Rocky: both models are produced in Japan at the same plant. And later, such a power plant will appear in other models, created on the same modular DNGA platform (a type of TNGA for the most compact cars).

At the same time, Raize and Rocky underwent other improvements. For example, the base front-wheel drive versions swapped the 1.0 turbo (98 hp, 140 Nm) for an aspirated 1.2 (87 hp, 113 Nm): this is the same three-cylinder engine as the hybrid, but with different settings. The liter turbo engine remained only in the all-wheel drive versions. All gasoline cars still have a D-CVT, which combines a V-belt mechanism and an overdrive planetary gear.

The Smart Assist automatic braking system is now “in the base”, and the twin crossovers also have an electromechanical “handbrake” and a 100-volt socket in the trunk. Crossovers have already appeared on sale in the Japanese market, and Daihatsu Rocky is slightly cheaper than a similar Toyota Raize. Front-wheel drive versions start at $ 14,600 and $ 14,900, respectively, while hybrids start at $ 18,500 and $ 18,900.