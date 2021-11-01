NFT with drawings by cartoonist Yuri Aratovsky appeared on sale

On Binance NFT, the marketplace of the leading international blockchain ecosystem Binance, the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFT) began,NS based on drawings by the famous Soviet and Russian cartoonist Yuri Aratovsky.

Work Yuri Aratovsky known as a book illustrator and designer since the early 1970s. Nobel Prize Laureate for Literature Mikhail Sholokhov sent Yuri Aratovsky a telegram of thanks for the design of the appearance of his books “Don Stories”. Today, graphic and pictorial works by Aratovsky are kept in private collections in Moscow, Paris, Cologne, Washington.

The drawings, on the basis of which the Binance NFT exhibited on the exchange marketplace, have previously served as illustrations for publications in the Invest Foresight Business Magazine (www.if24.ru). This is a popular electronic media, its main topics are promising areas of investment, innovative technologies, fintech and blockchain.

The creator of NFT is the founder of Invest Foresight, Professor, Doctor of Economics Artem Semenovich Genkin, one of the leading experts in the Russian Federation on the theory of money, the author of such books as “Monetary surrogates in the Russian economy”, “Planet of Web-money”, “Private money: history and modernity”, “Blockchain: how it works and what awaits us tomorrow”.

NFTs are divided into thematic series; the first for public sale on the Binance platform is the “Medicine” series. Figure captions have been translated into English.

NFTs based on drawings by Yuri Aratovsky are presented at the link: Binance NFT in auction format. Any Binance user can participate in the auction. Binance’s NFT marketplace uses the same account system as Binance.com. New marketplace users will need to register with Binance.com.

At the time of publication, 3 out of 4 objects were sold as a result of the auction.

This information contains only informational and reference information about NFT objects, is not aimed at advertising the issued digital financial assets and is not a recommendation to commit any action.

