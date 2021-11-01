NI: Due to the use of Bayraktar in Donbass, Russia may go beyond harsh words about Kiev

Moscow may go beyond harsh words after the use of the Turkish attack drone Bayraktar TB2 in the Donbas, according to the National Interest.

The authors of the materials write that attention should be paid to some early signals according to which the Kremlin’s reaction to these alleged “provocations” may go beyond harsh words. NI is confident that Moscow considered the use of Turkish combat drones on the demarcation line a violation of the Minsk agreements.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that the Armed Forces used Bayraktars for protection and “will continue to act on this principle.”

The attack of the Turkish drone “Bayraktar” on the positions of the militias in the Donbass will aggravate the situation on the line of demarcation, said the chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, ex-Deputy Defense Minister Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov. “The use of the Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicle by the Ukrainian military in Donbas … leads to a further escalation of the conflict within Ukraine,” the deputy told reporters. He noted that the militias have enough funds to fight the drones. “There are appropriate means that can significantly reduce or negate the capabilities of this apparatus. I am sure that the militias have already come up with something, ”said Kartapolov.