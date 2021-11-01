https://ria.ru/20211101/dron-1757136416.html

It finally dawned on the United States: Russia will take drastic measures because of what happened in Donbass

NI: Moscow’s reaction to Kiev’s provocation may go beyond harsh words – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

Russia may not limit itself to harsh words about Ukraine after the use of the Bayraktar drone in Donbass, writes in an article for the National Interest magazine … RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Russia may not limit itself to harsh words about Ukraine after the use of the Bayraktar drone in Donbass, columnist Mark Episkopos writes in an article for the National Interest magazine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said earlier that the Ukrainian military used the Bayraktar attack drone in Donbass for the first time. According to the headquarters, the bomb-controlled drone “destroyed the enemy’s cannon.” In his opinion, Russia is allegedly transferring troops to its western borders. further escalation. “Russia believes that the use of Turkish drones near the contact line violates the Minsk agreements, but Ukraine does not agree with this,” the observer concluded. place “resumption of the build-up of Russian troops” near the border with Ukraine. Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern over Moscow’s attributed “increased aggressive actions” near the borders of Ukraine. In turn, the Kremlin stated that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion, but does not threaten anyone and should not worry. can lead to negative consequences and destabilization of the situation in the south-east of the country.

