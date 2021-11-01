https://ria.ru/20211101/obval-1757134911.html

Nine people killed in cave collapse in Brazil

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 1 – RIA Novosti. Nine people died in a cave collapse in Brazil during a firefighter exercise. Seven deaths were previously reported. In the Ribeirão Preto region, 26 people took part in the exercise, including firefighters and Real Life students when the roof of the cave collapsed. were not injured, three were rescued with various injuries. Another 9 were reported missing.

