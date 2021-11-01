https://ria.ru/20211101/obval-1757134911.html
Nine people killed in cave collapse in Brazil
Nine people died in a collapse in a cave in Brazil – Russia news today
Nine people killed in cave collapse in Brazil
Nine people died in a collapse in a cave in Brazil during a fire drill. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021
2021-11-01T00: 57
2021-11-01T00: 57
2021-11-01T01: 59
in the world
Brazil
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156107/04/1561070435_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_87f5cc7daf41d968f1d9c42fdbddb7fa.jpg
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 1 – RIA Novosti. Nine people died in a cave collapse in Brazil during a firefighter exercise. Seven deaths were previously reported. In the Ribeirão Preto region, 26 people took part in the exercise, including firefighters and Real Life students when the roof of the cave collapsed. were not injured, three were rescued with various injuries. Another 9 were reported missing.
https://ria.ru/20211012/shakhta-1754129144.html
Brazil
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156107/04/1561070435_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b8997daf5f49ce8310667a618d900e6.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, brazil
Nine people killed in cave collapse in Brazil