Nissan announced details about the new Pathfinder for Russia :: Autonews

Nissan has announced the start of production of the new generation Pathfinder crossover for the Russian market. The cars produced at the plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, will appear at dealerships in early 2022.

The new Nissan Pathfinder was unveiled in February 2021. With the change of generation, the model has become more like an SUV with a frame structure than a family crossover with a monocoque body. Inside, a three-seater sofa was installed on the third row of seats, thanks to which the number of seats in the cabin increased from seven to eight.

The crossover will be available in Russia in four basic trim levels. The basic equipment will include 7 airbags, three-zone climate control and electric heated windshield. In addition, the car can be ordered with a 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster, head-up display, panoramic roof and a salon mirror that can display images from a rear-view camera.

The new Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with the same 3.5-liter naturally aspirated engine producing 284 hp. and 351 Nm of torque. At the same time, a new 9-speed automatic transmission came to replace the variator. It is assumed that in Russia in order to reduce the transport tax rate, the engine output will be limited to 249 horsepower.

The all-wheel drive system has several modes of operation with optimal settings for driving in different conditions and on different surfaces. There are seven of them: Standard, Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand, Mud / Rut and Tow.

