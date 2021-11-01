Not a word back – Mir – Kommersant

The US allies are worried that the Joe Biden administration may include the principle of non-use of nuclear weapons first in the forthcoming Nuclear Posture Review. According to the US partners, this will send the wrong signal to Russia and China and create an “illusion of impunity” for them. Meanwhile, as a presidential candidate, Joe Biden has pledged to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in US security.

The Financial Times reported that a number of US allies are trying to convince the Joe Biden administration not to reconsider approaches to the use of nuclear weapons. According to the newspaper, Great Britain, France, Germany, Japan and Australia fear that the forthcoming Nuclear Policy Review – the key strategic document of the US administration in the nuclear sphere – will for the first time include the principle of not being the first to use such weapons.

During the election campaign, Joe Biden made a number of statements from which it follows that he is in favor of changing the approach to the use of nuclear weapons. So, filling out a questionnaire of presidential candidates on the website of one of the American nongovernmental organizations, he answered “yes” to the question “Should the United States reconsider its current policy, which leaves them the right to be the first to use nuclear weapons?” True, Joe Biden then did not dwell on this issue in more detail.

But in a January 2020 article in Foreign Affairs, he pledged “to take steps to demonstrate the US commitment to reducing the role of nuclear weapons.” “As I said in 2017, I believe that the sole purpose of the US nuclear arsenal should be to deter a nuclear attack and, if necessary, respond to it. As president, I will work to translate this belief into practice in consultation with the US military and US allies, ”Joe Biden promised at the time.

He also actively advocated reducing the role of nuclear weapons as vice president under Barack Obama.

The then administration did not dare to move to the principle of non-use of nuclear weapons, but the 2010 Nuclear Posture Review pledged to create conditions under which the exclusive purpose of nuclear weapons would be deterrence or retaliation.

“Given our non-nuclear capabilities and the nature of today’s threats, it is difficult to imagine a plausible scenario in which the United States would have to be the first to use nuclear weapons. Or in which it would make sense, – said Joe Biden in early 2017, summing up the work of the Barack Obama administration. And he added: “If we want a world without nuclear weapons, the United States must take the initiative and lead others.”

Shortly after this speech, Donald Trump was inaugurated, in which the role of nuclear weapons in ensuring the security of the United States, on the contrary, increased. A new Nuclear Posture Review, released in early 2018, highlighted the return of an era of nuclear superpower rivalry. The document noted that since 2010 “the world has become more, not less dangerous”, and therefore it was decided to invest in new types of nuclear weapons and expand the list of scenarios in which the use of the US nuclear arsenal is possible. The first place among the threats to the United States in the doctrine was assigned to Russia.

Note that of the countries of the “nuclear five” only China officially adheres to the principle of not being the first to use nuclear weapons.

“China’s policy of not using nuclear weapons first is unconditional. The only goal of the Chinese nuclear forces is to deter an attack with the use of nuclear forces and be able to respond if a strike is struck, “Fu Tsun, director of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s arms control department, confirmed in an interview with Kommersant.

Russia is ready, under certain conditions, to use nuclear weapons, including the first. Under what conditions, is specified in the “Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence”, signed by President Vladimir Putin last year. Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in two cases: “in response to the use of nuclear and other types of weapons of mass destruction against it and (or) its allies”, as well as “in the event of aggression against the Russian Federation with the use of conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is established. “

Promise does not mean change

The new US nuclear strategy is expected to be unveiled in early 2022. Many former high-ranking military officials and officials are the first to call on the head of the White House to include in it the principle of non-use of nuclear weapons. Among them are former Secretary of Defense William Perry and former Special Envoy of President Bill Clinton for Arms Control, Disarmament and Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction Thomas Graham.

However, at the moment there are no clear signs that Joe Biden will keep his election promise and consolidate in the Nuclear Posture Review, if not the principle of non-use of nuclear weapons first, then at least the principle of the “exclusive designation” of this category of weapons.

Moreover, the recent actions of the White House and the Pentagon indicate that much of Donald Trump’s “legacy” may be included in the doctrine being prepared. So, in the bill on the federal budget for 2022, promulgated in May, there was a place for all the nuclear innovations of the former president, including those that the current head of the White House, being a presidential candidate, vehemently rejected. At the same time, the planned spending on nuclear weapons decreased slightly – from $ 44.2 billion in 2021 to $ 43.2 billion in 202nd. And recently it became known that a high-ranking employee who advocated reducing the role of nuclear weapons in ensuring the country’s national security was fired from the Pentagon.

The military considered Leonor Tomero’s views “naive and even irrational against the background of Russia and China building up their potential.” At the same time, it was she who was responsible for the preparation of the Nuclear Policy Review.

As follows from the Financial Times article, the US allies are quite happy with this development of events. They fear that even the phrase about the “exclusive purpose” of nuclear weapons, not to mention the principle of “not being used first,” will create an “illusion of impunity” in Russia and China. “This (softening of the US nuclear doctrine. – “B”) would be a great gift for China and Russia, ”the publication quotes an unnamed European official. US allies in Europe and elsewhere do not want Washington to give up its right to be the first to use nuclear weapons. In their view, this makes the US “nuclear umbrella” —that is, US extended nuclear deterrence that extends to allies — more reliable.

Earlier in a publication on the same topic, the American edition of Defense News quoted the former director of the NATO Center for Arms Control, Disarmament and the Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction William Alberque: “Imagine that the United States would suddenly take and say:“ If Russia invades the territory of one from NATO countries, we promise not to use nuclear weapons, unless she first launches a nuclear strike. ” I think that the Russians will first roll on the floor with laughter, and then stand up and say: “Wait, are you serious?” What is this gesture of goodwill when Russia has nuclear weapons along its entire border (with NATO.— “B”)? ”

According to the Financial Times, the Joe Biden administration sent a questionnaire to the allies some time ago in order to find out their opinion on a possible change in the US approach to the use of nuclear weapons. The majority answered that nothing needed to be changed.

The same position is adhered to by the US Republican Party. “The principle of“ exclusive use ”is“ the first refusal to use nuclear weapons ”, only paraphrased. Even the very fact of considering the adoption of one of the two is already a complete betrayal of the interests of our allies, ”James Risch, the highest-ranking Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told the Financial Times.

Andrei Baklitsky, senior researcher at the MGIMO Institute for International Studies of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, PIR Center consultant, predicts that the Republicans in Congress “will use complaints from allies that the rejection of the principle of using nuclear weapons will be the first to leave them defenseless in front of their enemies, in order to accuse Biden of surrendering their national interests. Moscow and Beijing “. But in reality, even if it comes to changes in American doctrinal policy, Russia, in his words, “will not gain much from this if the declarations are not followed by a radical restructuring of the arsenal.” “And you can’t count on it,” the expert says.

Dmitry Stefanovich, a researcher at the Center for International Security of the IMEMO RAS, co-founder of the Vatfor project, also notes that, in addition to declarations, potential US adversaries will evaluate specific operational plans and the structure of the country’s nuclear forces. “The question of the conformity of certain nuclear weapons systems to certain doctrinal guidelines, of course, does not have an unambiguous answer, but at least a substantive bilateral and multilateral discussion on this matter will be necessary,” he told Kommersant.

In general, the expert considers the adoption of a decision on the transition to “non-use first” by the United States “extremely unlikely.”

“However, I do not rule out any calls for a joint movement towards“ safer ”nuclear doctrines within the framework of, for example, the“ nuclear five ”on the eve of or during the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons,” Dmitry Stefanovich said. The conference he mentioned will be held in New York in early 2022.

As for the term “exclusive appointment”, then, according to Dmitry Stefanovich, it differs from “the principle of not being the first to use nuclear weapons.” “An” exclusive assignment “theoretically allows for a preemptive nuclear strike if the enemy is preparing for a nuclear attack,” the expert explains.

According to him, the discussion around this issue makes one think about the expediency (or inexpediency) of increasing transparency in the field of nuclear doctrines of all nuclear powers, including in the context of “nuclear umbrellas”. “In particular, up to the present time, discrepancies remain in relation to Russian guarantees in this area within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO.— “B”), and with the Military Doctrine of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, not everything is unambiguous, “the expert sums up.

Elena Chernenko