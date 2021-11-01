Nov. 1. Detained three witches

Good morning!

An assault rifle with which Lukashenka flew in a helicopter during the protests was displayed at the Palace of Independence in Minsk – it seems that the protests are trying to quickly become museums in order to forget about them. In the news like this:

In Russia, in October, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, more than a million new cases of COVID-19 were detected per month. On Sunday, record daily gains were again recorded.

The court in St. Petersburg did not choose a measure of restraint for the girl who was photographed in a thong with Isaac in the background.

Participants of pickets on the Day of Remembrance of Victims of Political Repressions were detained in different cities of Russia.

Irina Slavnikova, a representative of the Belsat TV channel, has been detained in Belarus.

Pandemic Chronicles

According to the operational headquarters on Sunday morning, the daily increase in new cases of COVID-19 in Russia set a new record – 40,993. In October, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic exceeded one million. The official number of infected in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is 8 million 514 thousand; the official number of victims reached 238,538 people by Sunday morning (+1158 per day). Morgues across the country are running low on space.

Believer feelings and a broken nose

The court in St. Petersburg did not choose a preventive measure for the 31-year-old Irina Volkova, who is accused of offending the feelings of believers in connection with the photograph of her tattooed bottom in a thong with Isaac in the background. The investigation asked the court to prohibit certain actions, the judge pointed to the “presumptiveness” of the arguments of the investigation. Here, lawyer Yulia Fedotova explains why, in principle, there should not be any “offended feelings” in the criminal code.

The Investigative Committee of Russia is checking the painting of the St. Petersburg artist Kirill Miller “The Living and the Dead” for insulting the veterans. Here are conversations with Miller, stunned by this trial, and his colleagues at the Pig’s Snout Gallery.

An employee of the Hermitage broke the nose of a visitor trying to enter through the exit. He explained this by nervousness due to the museum’s “non-working days” opening hours.

In Chechnya, the Russian Guard detained three witches.

On Saturday, in various cities of Russia, the police detained participants in pickets dedicated to the Day of Remembrance of Victims of Political Repression. In Moscow, at least 12 people were taken to the police. Why Russians for the most part are indifferent not only to the repressions of the past, but also to today’s, is explained here by a sociologist, political scientist, historian and psychologist. Here is the story of another victim of the current persecution – an ordinary supporter of Navalny, who was forced to flee Russia after hinting at a possible criminal case.

The National Bolsheviks held an action against torture in Moscow near the building of the Federal Penitentiary Service.

In the 90th year of his life, Igor Kirillov, the announcer of the Vremya program, the host of the Blue Light, and a person who congratulated Soviet people on the New Year, died.

In Belarus

Irina Slavnikova, a representative of the Belsat TV channel in Belarus, and her husband Alyaksandr Loiko were detained at the Minsk airport. Both ended up in the IVS on Akrestsin Street on charges of an administrative offense (which one is unknown).

Grodno investigative journalist Denis Ivashin is accused of treason – this is the answer his wife received from the KGB. Ivashin was detained on March 12, in prison he suffered a heart attack. Under the article on treason, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Belarusian authorities have blocked access to the pro-Kremlin Russian news agency Regnum. The reasons for the blocking are unknown.

Here is a conversation with a participant in the telegram-chat “Zhdanovichi 2020 – Tsoi’s Song Lovers Club”, which was declared by the Belarusian authorities an “extremist formation.”

From the life of the Belarusian emigration: a story about lawyers who were thrown out of their profession in Belarus and trying to find themselves in a new life abroad, and conversations with Belarusian doctors who left who organized assistance to compatriots in Lithuania.

Around the world

In Georgia, candidates from the ruling party won the second round of local elections in 19 out of 20 municipalities. The opposition announced falsifications and refused to recognize the results of the second round. Before the vote, former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is on a hunger strike in a Georgian prison, said in a video message that this election could decide his fate: “I will die or live.”

In Greece, a citizen of Ukraine Aleksandr Radkevich was detained: in Lithuania he was sentenced to four years in prison for participating in the “Soviet aggression” in Vilnius in January 1991.

According to The Washington Post, Russia resumed the movement of equipment and military to the border with Ukraine after the completion of the West-2021 exercises. There are no official comments yet.

The G20 summit ended in Rome (Putin and Chairman Xi took part in it via video link). The summit approved an international agreement on taxation of profits of large corporations in the amount of at least 15% and adopted a climate declaration, which the UN Secretary General immediately called “not living up to expectations.” From Rome, world leaders moved to Glasgow, where the 26th Conference of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) began its work.

Seven links

Two excerpts from Kirill Solovyov’s monograph “The Union of Liberation. The Liberal Opposition in Russia at the Beginning of the 20th Century” (UFO Publishing House) – about liberal circles and salons and about pro-party organizations of liberals. Or a conversation with Czech director Jan Schikl about his August 1968 film Reconstruction of the Occupation. Literature. 50 Facts About Tom Sawyer – A brief history of the protagonist Mark Twain, as well as his friends, enemies and their prototypes. Or Nikolai Staroobryadtsev’s essay on alcoholic solipsism in Kerouac’s novel Underground.

50 Facts About Tom Sawyer – A brief history of the protagonist Mark Twain, as well as his friends, enemies and their prototypes. Or Nikolai Staroobryadtsev’s essay on alcoholic solipsism in Kerouac’s novel Underground. Philosophers. An excerpt from Wolfram Eilenberger’s book “The Time of the Magicians. The Great Decade of Philosophy. 1919-1929” (published by Ad Marginem) – about Walter Benjamin. Or the chapter on Ernst Mach from Karl Siegmund’s book “Thinking Accurate in Mad Times: The Vienna Circle and the Science Crusade” (Corpus).

