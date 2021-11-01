https://ria.ru/20211101/novgorod-1757238151.html

Novgorod region will be the first to extend non-working days

Novgorod region will be the first to extend non-working days – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

Novgorod region will be the first to extend non-working days

The period of non-working days in the Novgorod region, announced from October 25 to November 7, will be extended for another week with the preservation of wages, the governor said … RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

2021-11-01T16: 14

2021-11-01T16: 14

2021-11-01T18: 55

Novgorod region

spread of coronavirus

society

andrey nikitin (politician)

health – society

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/1e/1730642303_0:324:3061:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_858942a411016d003855263480e7bbc4.jpg

S.-PETERSBURG, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The period of non-working days in the Novgorod region, announced from October 25 to November 7, will be extended for another week with the preservation of wages, said the governor of the region Andrei Nikitin. “The situation remains difficult and gives no reason to say that we have reached a turning point,” he said at a meeting of the regional headquarters, which was broadcast on the official page of the Novgorod region in the social network “VKontakte.” In recent weeks, the incidence of COVID-19 has been growing in Russia – the number of new cases and deaths is almost daily updating highs. President Vladimir Putin announced non-working days from October 30 to November 7. The regions received the right to introduce them earlier and to extend them. Rospotrebnadzor was advised to reduce the number of contacts, spend time at home, as well as – for those who have not yet done so – to get vaccinated. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the number of those vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

https://ria.ru/20211101/delta-shtamm-1757183640.html

Novgorod region

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/1e/1730642303_332 0:3061:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_34cd033818d603ec56d0cd82273eb532.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

novgorod region, society, andrei nikitin (politician), health – society, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia