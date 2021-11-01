Nutritionists told how bananas affect the intestines

If you’re unsure how healthy bananas really are (thanks to questions about sugar content, actual potassium levels, and similar debate), here’s a possible final verdict: New research shows why these easy-to-eat, versatile fruit can be a great addition to your diet. diet. Digestive and nutritional researchers in Australia highlight one benefit of bananas that you almost certainly didn’t know about, Eat this! Not That!

The study, published in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, was done by seven medical and university researchers in Melbourne, each specializing in gastroenterology, dietetics, or nutrition.

They reviewed past research to help determine the role of diet and the gut microbiome in gastrointestinal diseases such as Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and others.

One of the most difficult points these researchers point out is: “Dietary factors at an early age seem to largely determine the risk of further health or illness.”

They continue: “For example, eating ultra-processed foods during childhood or adolescence may increase the risk of later developing inflammatory bowel disease or colorectal cancer, which is believed to be mediated by modulation of the gut microbiota.”

If you needed another reason to chop a banana into flakes, smoothies, or oatmeal, the authors of this study explain that banana is a prebiotic food that provides fiber and resistant starch for butyrate production.

Why is it important? Butyrate, also known as butyric acid, is one of the three essential fatty acids found in the intestines. According to research, healthy levels of this fatty acid have been linked to reduced abdominal discomfort in people with irritable bowel syndrome.

In one 2016 study, butyrate was also associated with a possible lower risk of colon cancer.