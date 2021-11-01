Olivia Wilde commented on the work of Harry Styles in the film

For the first time, the relationship between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde became known in January 2021. And while the press finds out new details of this novel, the actress and producer of the film “Don’t Worry, Darling” publicly thanked her boyfriend.

According to Olivia Wilde, there are few actors in Hollywood who will agree to play a minor role, making a woman the main one in the plot. Therefore, auditions for such projects are often delayed and turn into flour for producers.

“Little known fact: Most male actors do not want to play supporting roles in female films. The industry has raised them to believe that this diminishes their power, that is, their financial value. This is one of the reasons that it is so difficult to get funding for films about women’s stories. It’s hard to find actors who understand why it’s worth letting a woman be the center of attention, “said Olivia Wilde.

However, Harry Styles immediately signed a contract and willingly played in the film “Don’t Worry, Darling”, giving his colleague Florence Pugh the opportunity to reveal herself in the film. For this, Olivia Wilde decided to publicly thank the actor.

“Harry Styles, ‘our Jack’, not only took pleasure in letting the brilliant Florence Pugh take center stage as ‘our Alice’, but he filled every scene with a subtle sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circle, but he jumped aboard with humility and mercy and every day amazed us with talent and warmth, “she added.

Such a comment caused a lively discussion, because until now Olivia Wilde did not even react to questions about Harry Styles, with whom she is building a relationship after a sudden divorce. So far, the actress has told only about their joint project. However, perhaps this is the first step towards announcing a relationship.

What is known about the romance of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles