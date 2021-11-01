on what positions the Russian army bypassed the United States and China – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The most powerful armies in the world in 2021 are named.

Global Firepower publishes the results of its annual survey of the military power of 140 countries around the world. In her ranking, she relies on 50 factors. Among them are not only the number of troops and military equipment, but also the financial condition, technological development and geographical position of the state.

The first places were traditionally shared by the USA, Russia and China.

The unchanged leader of the rating is the United States. Their army has 1.4 million troops, the third largest in the world. The ground forces have 6,100 tanks, which is in sixth place by this indicator. The country’s Air Force is the leader in the number of aircraft – only 13233 aircraft. The US Navy has 490 ships, and for this indicator they are in third place.

Russia is firmly in second place in the ranking. In terms of the number of people employed in the army, the Russian Federation ranks fifth in the world. At the same time, the ground forces of Russia are leading in the number of tanks (more than 13 thousand), self-propelled guns (more than 6 thousand) and missile systems (about 4 thousand). The RF Air Force is the second largest after the American ones. The Russian Navy is also in second place in terms of numbers.

China closes the top 3. It boasts the largest army in the world – 2,185,000 fighters. In terms of the number of tanks, its ground forces are in eighth place – 3205 units, in self-propelled guns and missile systems – in third place. The PLA Navy is leading in the number of ships, but the Chinese Air Force is in third place.

There were no significant changes in the rest of the rating positions either. The 4th and 5th places are occupied by the armies of India and Japan. The top ten also includes: South Korea, France, Britain, Brazil and Pakistan.