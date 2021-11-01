Oprah Winfrey’s list of 110 items for the holiday season

Oprah Winfrey released her 110 Amazon-themed list on Monday as part of her favorite list of things. It was Winfrey’s longest list. Her 2020 list had 72 items. Winfrey has been publishing this list for 25 years. This year the focus has been on small businesses, the same as last year. This list focuses on self-care with the use of coats, sweaters and blankets, as well as tea bags, liver and scented candles.

Winfrey also divided the list into categories including style, comfortable home, cuisine, beauty, tech, animal, food, children, books, and writing gifts.

After last year, I think we all deserve the surprises and fun of the holiday season, she wrote on her website about this statement. This is why we have worked hard to find these truly incredible items. Celebrating small businesses, women’s brands, and products made by people of color. You have to find something for everyone on your list.