Over 700 thousand Ethereum was burned in the cryptocurrency network :: RBC.Crypto

The altcoin burning process started after the London update, which was activated on August 5th. The cost of all destroyed coins is currently close to $ 3 billion

Since August 5, over 700 thousand Ethereum has been “burned” for more than $ 2.9 billion, according to the ultrasound.money service. The average burning rate per minute at the moment is 5.6 ETH worth about $ 23.5 thousand.

In early August, the London update was released on the altcoin network, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Some of the commissions that miners previously received as a reward are now burned.

Burning is the destruction of a part of tokens to reduce their number in circulation. This method is used to combat inflation and increase the value of cryptocurrencies. All coin burning operations are recorded on the blockchain as a transaction, so anyone can verify that the coins have been destroyed.

Ethereum has been destroyed most since 5 August as a result of:

Deals on the OpenSea NFT-marketplace – 91.8 thousand ETH;

Transfers in the Ethereum network – 66.5 thousand ETH;

Operations on the Uniswap V2 crypto exchange – 53 thousand ETH;

Transactions with stablecoin USDT – 35.9 thousand ETH.

