Oxford Dictionary chose the word 2021 :: Society :: RBC

The word for 2021, according to the Oxford Dictionary, is vax (vaccine, vaccination, vaccinate). From him, against the background of a mass vaccination campaign, such neologisms as “vaccinist” and “waxi” were formed – by analogy with a selfie

Photo: Andrew Medichini / AP



The compilers of the Oxford Dictionary chose the word vax as the word of the year – 2021, meaning “vaccine”, “vaccination”, “vaccinate”. This is reported on the Oxford Languages ​​website.

The word vax was used 72 times more this year than last year.

“There is no word that better reflects the atmosphere of this year than vax”, – noted the compilers of the dictionary.

The word vax in English was first recorded in 1799, and the derivatives vaccinate and vaccination in 1800. These words come from the Latin vacca, which means cow. However, against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and mass vaccination, the word vax and its derivatives began to be used many times more often, the report said. In addition, neologisms such as: