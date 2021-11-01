https://ria.ru/20211101/izverzhenie-1757168657.html
Palm tree under ash: aftermath of a volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands
On the Canary island of Palma, the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano has not stopped for more than a month. Streets, houses and roads were covered with a thick layer of ash. Catastrophic … RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021
Canary Islands
volcanic eruption on palm island
On the Canary island of Palma, the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano has not stopped for more than a month. Streets, houses and roads were covered with a thick layer of ash. Catastrophic shots – in the photo feed Ria.ru.
