Palm tree under ash: aftermath of a volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands

On the Canary island of Palma, the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano has not stopped for more than a month. Streets, houses and roads were covered with a thick layer of ash. Catastrophic … RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

2021-11-01T12: 58

2021-11-01T12: 58

2021-11-01T16: 37

Photo

volcano

Canary Islands

volcanic eruption on palm island

news – tourism

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757164859_0:337:2946:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_5f544964dde1942299a1c443502c3c13.jpg

On the Canary island of Palma, the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano has not stopped for more than a month. Streets, houses and roads were covered with a thick layer of ash. Catastrophic shots – in the photo feed Ria.ru.

Canary Islands

2021

news

ru-RU

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757164859_512:605:2436:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38db66027ec43d227f64d83b2636cb21.jpg

photo, photo, volcano, canary islands, volcanic eruption on palma island, news – tourism