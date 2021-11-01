https://ria.ru/20211101/kritika-1757169202.html

Patriarch Bartholomew said that he “does not care” about criticism from the Russian Orthodox Church

religion

Greece

Romania

Russian Orthodox Church

Petr Poroshenko

anthony blinken

nancy pelosi

Patriarchate of Constantinople

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/111858/39/1118583995_0:311:1342:1065_1920x0_80_0_0_685e4a92dc67615ccbd1c8b8a6a9c9f1.jpg

ATHENS, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople said that the Russian Orthodox Church reacted ungratefully to “her benefactor”, criticizing the negative reaction of the ROC to the decision to give autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, but in the end said that he “did not care” about such an attitude. at a meeting with the Council of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and members of the Order of the Archons in New York. Bartholomew, who is on a 12-day trip to the United States, said that he was honored by US President Joe Biden, who received him for an hour, as well as Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, who has a friendship with the Pope. Francis, but Russia treated him ungratefully. “I have the first throne in Orthodoxy, which, as you know, in recent years has been tested by the ignorant behavior of the Russian Church in relation to its mother church. We are the mother church, because we gave them Christianity. We gave light for them. We gave them the Cyrillic alphabet, with which we wanted to help them develop their culture, their identity. And they, as we say in church language, began to rebel against the benefactor, “Bartholomew said.” They were angry with us because we made the Ukrainian church autocephalous. Why shouldn’t we do it the same way as we gave it to Russia, Bulgaria, Greece, Albania, Poland, Romania. the key right of the Ecumenical Patriarch to give autocephaly, “Bartholomew continued. According to him, 40-50 million inhabitants of Ukraine wanted to have their own local,” if you want – a national church, so as not to depend on Moscow. “Bartholomew said that he did it with a sense of responsibility . “They were indignant and broke off communication with the Ecumenical Patriarchate, removed my name from the diptych and do not mention me,” he said. “I would say I don’t care,” said the patriarch, using the idiomatic expression “Σκασίλα μου” to laughter and applause Archons. “We continue and commemorate Patriarch Kirill, as before. When I was asked by the new primate of Ukraine, Epiphanius, whether he should commemorate the Moscow (patriarch), I told him – “yes, remember, like all other primates of Orthodox autocephalous churches,” Bartholomew said. In 2018 in Kiev on the initiative of the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople created the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which included schismatic organizations, which were previously recognized as such by the Patriarchate of Constantinople. After the creation of the OCU, it received a tomos of autocephaly (a letter of independence) from Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople. After that, persecutions began against the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) by the authorities, radical nationalists, as well as representatives of the schismatic OCU.

