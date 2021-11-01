People in Ku Klux Klan costumes staged a racist action in Kiev

https://ria.ru/20211101/rasizm-1757200484.html

People in Ku Klux Klan suits on Sunday held a rally in the center of Kiev, they held posters with racist inscriptions, according to the Internet edition “Strana.ua”. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

KIEV, November 1 – RIA Novosti. People in Ku Klux Klan suits on Sunday held a rally in the center of Kiev, they held posters with racist inscriptions, according to the Internet publication “Strana.ua”. “A racist action was staged in Kiev yesterday. in the center of Kiev with posters “Yes, we are racists”, “KKK is back”, and “White Power” – said in a message on Monday. In Kiev, unknown persons approached the Ukrainian Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling and deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Zhan Beleniuk and began shouting insults at his race. Ukrainian law enforcement officers opened a criminal case. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on this incident, said that manifestations of racism are unacceptable in Ukraine. Audits at the stadium to watch football because of fears of radical fans and manifestations of racism in his address.

