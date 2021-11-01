Peter Thiel called Bitcoin at $ 60 thousand an indicator of the crisis :: RBC.Crypto

Co-founder of PayPal stressed that he is not sure about the need to buy the first cryptocurrency at the current price

The current bitcoin price of about $ 60,000 indicates the onset of a crisis, says PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. He told Bloomberg that the high value of the first cryptocurrency reflects real inflation. Thiel also criticized the Fed.

“Bitcoin is already worth $ 60,000 and I’m not sure if it needs to be bought aggressively. This probably means that we are dealing with a crisis moment, ”Thiel emphasized. According to him, the Fed is not aware of the problem and is mistaken in believing that “you can print money without consequences for inflation.”

In October, Thiel said he regretted the lack of investment in bitcoin and called for buying the first cryptocurrency. Also, according to the investor, the growth of the asset rate to $ 66 thousand, indicates “the complete bankruptcy of central banks.”

