Photos of new pickup truck based on “VPK-Ural” appeared – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

On the basis of the newest Russian armored vehicle “VPK-Ural”, the designers have created a new modification – a pickup. Reportedly, the first batch of such equipment is ready and will be sent to the client in the near future.

This multipurpose vehicle, also known as the VPK-59095S, was first presented at the Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum.

It was noted that an armored car with a 4×4 wheel arrangement can serve as a platform for creating a whole line of various vehicles, for example, a command and staff vehicle, and it can be equipped with communication equipment and electronic warfare. The large reserve volume allows the vehicle to be used as a military ambulance, which serves to evacuate injured or injured servicemen.

The Ural design uses commercially available units and assemblies that have proven themselves in the long-term operation of army vehicles, which significantly reduces the cost of samples.

Vehicle length – 6,500 mm, width – 2,550 mm, height – 2,800 mm. The ground clearance is 400 mm. Weight – 14,500 kg.

The power of the YaMZ-536 diesel engine is 360 hp. The transmission is automatic. Suspension – leaf springs. The maximum speed on the highway is 100 km / h. The fuel range is 1000 km. Capacity – 12 people.

Mine protection has been substantially strengthened – the safety of people inside is ensured in the event of a 6 kg land mine explosion. To increase the protection class, the installation of additional screens is provided for the one-volume armored body.

Last year, “VPK-Ural” along with “Athlete”, “Strela” and a buggy based on the “Tiger” took part in the large-scale strategic command-staff exercise “Kavkaz-2020”. It was also reported about tests of an armored car in the Middle East.