Polish authorities do not allow human rights defenders to visit migrants on the border with Belarus | News from Germany about Europe | DW

Poland does not agree that doctors from non-governmental human rights organizations examine migrants stranded on the country’s border with Belarus. As reported by the Polish online publication rmf24 on Sunday, October 31, Warsaw’s position on this issue was not influenced even by an attempt at mediation by a high-ranking representative of the Catholic Church.

According to Doctors on the Border, Wojciech Polyak, Archbishop of Gniezny and Primate of Poland (a clergyman with supreme spiritual jurisdiction over other bishops in the country), made a request to the country’s interior ministry, but received a negative response to his letter.

At the end of October, the newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, critical of the current government of the country, published a statement by human rights defenders, in which they claim that, according to their information, dozens of migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border are in need of urgent medical care. “We know about several deaths and we know that there will be more victims if access to medical care is further blocked,” the document said.

Crisis with migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border

The organization “Doctors at the Border” also notes that the Polish border services also refuse to cooperate with them, referring to the state of emergency in the border zone in force since September 2.

Warsaw blames the current situation on the ruler of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, claiming that he is involved in the organized smuggling of illegal migrants to the EU through Belarus. At the end of May, Lukashenka announced that Minsk would no longer detain illegal immigrants trying to get to the territory of the European Union through Belarus.

