Polish authorities do not allow human rights defenders to visit migrants on the border with Belarus | News from Germany about Europe | DW

Poland does not agree that doctors from non-governmental human rights organizations examine migrants stranded on the country’s border with Belarus. As reported by the Polish online publication rmf24 on Sunday, October 31, Warsaw’s position on this issue was not influenced even by an attempt at mediation by a high-ranking representative of the Catholic Church.
According to Doctors on the Border, Wojciech Polyak, Archbishop of Gniezny and Primate of Poland (a clergyman with supreme spiritual jurisdiction over other bishops in the country), made a request to the country’s interior ministry, but received a negative response to his letter.
At the end of October, the newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, critical of the current government of the country, published a statement by human rights defenders, in which they claim that, according to their information, dozens of migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border are in need of urgent medical care. “We know about several deaths and we know that there will be more victims if access to medical care is further blocked,” the document said.
Crisis with migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border
The organization “Doctors at the Border” also notes that the Polish border services also refuse to cooperate with them, referring to the state of emergency in the border zone in force since September 2.
Warsaw blames the current situation on the ruler of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, claiming that he is involved in the organized smuggling of illegal migrants to the EU through Belarus. At the end of May, Lukashenka announced that Minsk would no longer detain illegal immigrants trying to get to the territory of the European Union through Belarus.
See also:
-
History of relations between Belarus and the European Union
Stop at the start
Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Belarus and the European Union were established in August 1992. In March 1995, the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) was signed in Brussels. But after the 1996 referendum, which sharply expanded the powers of the president, in the next 1997 the EU suspended the ratification of the agreement and imposed sanctions on the top Belarusian leadership.
-
History of relations between Belarus and the European Union
Basis of disagreement
The disagreements between Brussels and Minsk are based on different assessments of the results of the Belarusian elections. Since 1996, the European Union does not consider them democratic due to the inconsistency with international norms. The 2004 referendum, which gave Alexander Lukashenko the opportunity to run for president without restrictions, was not recognized as legal either. The EU is also not satisfied with human rights violations and repressions against activists and journalists.
-
History of relations between Belarus and the European Union
Sanctions for reprisals
Relations between Minsk and Brussels have seriously worsened after the dispersal of a protest rally on the day of the presidential election on December 19, 2010. The liberalization of 2007-2008 culminated in the arrests of Lukashenka’s rivals and the trials of protesters. The EU lifted most of the sanctions imposed on Belarus after that only in February 2016 in response to the release of political prisoners.
-
History of relations between Belarus and the European Union
Ambassador scandals
EU ambassadors have left Belarus twice. In June 1998, they were expelled from their residences in the village of Drozdy under the pretext of renovation near the Lukashenka’s residence. The diplomats returned only in January 1999. In February 2012, 27 EU ambassadors again left Minsk for 2 months as a sign of solidarity with representatives of Poland and the EU, whom the Belarusian side offered to go “to their capitals for consultations.”
-
History of relations between Belarus and the European Union
Cooperation in the “Eastern Partnership”
Back in 2009, Belarus, along with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, was invited to the EU’s Eastern Partnership (EaP) program. But it turned out that Minsk does not claim to integrate with Europe, is interested exclusively in pragmatic cooperation in the economy and does not intend to adhere to one of the main priorities of the EaP – democratization.
-
History of relations between Belarus and the European Union
Euronest – without deputies from Belarus
The 1st Euronest Parliamentary Assembly of the EaP was held in May 2011 in Brussels without parliamentarians from Belarus. They were offended that, together with 5 deputies from the Republic of Belarus, they invited 5 representatives of civil society. At the 6th session of Euronest in Kiev on October 30 – November 1, 2017, like others, there was also no official delegation, but a large group of oppositionists was invited from Minsk.
-
History of relations between Belarus and the European Union
Minsk is not satisfied with the format
President Lukashenko did not go to the EaP summit in the fall of 2017, although he received an invitation for the first time after the lifting of sanctions. Official interpretation – the format of cooperation does not imply a high level of representation. The delegation was headed by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Vladimir Makei. Observers explain the refusal to travel by the lack of bonuses, which Lukashenka had hoped for, and by fear of Moscow’s anger.
-
History of relations between Belarus and the European Union
There is cooperation, but there is no contract
Belarus is the only one of the 6 EaP countries that does not have a cooperation agreement with the EU. Relations are still governed by the 1989 agreement between the USSR and the European Economic Community. Minsk would like to sign the Partnership Priorities program with Brussels. This agreement is just a framework document and, unlike the association agreement, does not establish deep forms of interaction.
-
History of relations between Belarus and the European Union
Economic partnership
For Belarus, the European Union is the second most important trading partner after Russia. The EU accounts for a third of the country’s total trade. Mainly oil products are exported. Trade with the EU in the 1st quarter of 2017 increased by 5.6% compared to the same period last year, to $ 2.9 billion. The surplus is $ 302 million. True, over the previous 3 years, the volume of trade fell by almost half.
-
History of relations between Belarus and the European Union
Help from the European Union
From 2014 to 2017, the EU aid package for Belarus amounted to 91.5 million euros. Joint projects are funded in the field of environmental protection, energy, and border development. The National Human Rights Plan, adopted with EU assistance, laid the groundwork for internal reforms. Negotiations on visa facilitation and readmission are underway. There is an Erasmus + program for students and teachers.
-
History of relations between Belarus and the European Union
Simplification of the visa regime
On April 9, 2020, President of Belarus Lukashenko signed a law, the adoption of which completed the process of ratification of the agreement with the European Union on visa facilitation. Among other things, it provides for reducing the cost of a Schengen visa for Belarusians to 35 euros and setting the maximum period for making a decision on issuing a visa – 10 days.
Author: Galina Petrovskaya
Source link