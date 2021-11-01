Popova admitted that more time is needed for the effect of non-working days :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Sofia Sandurskaya / AGN “Moscow”



Non-working days and other restrictions introduced in Russia may take longer to achieve the effect. This was announced by the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, at a meeting of the presidium of the government’s coordinating council for the fight against coronavirus, broadcast by “Russia 24”.

“The effect of the measures taken, already taken, will not come immediately, this takes time, at least one incubation, most likely it will take more time,” Popova said.

She asked citizens not to postpone a visit to a doctor if they feel unwell and not to postpone a visit on weekdays, as this could lead to complications.

Earlier, Vice-Mayor Anastasia Rakova indicated that, according to the observations of epidemiologists, the incubation period of the delta strain is up to five days, so the separation of contacts for 11 non-working days in Moscow will cover two such periods. In August, Rospotrebnadzor noted that although the incubation period for the disease with the delta strain has become shorter, the maximum incubation period is still 14 days.