Popova: it takes more than a week to fix the situation with coronavirus

The incidence of coronavirus is growing in most regions of the country, said the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova. In her opinion, it will take more than a week to reverse this situation.

“The increase in the incidence rate remains in 78 subjects from 2% and more, and stabilization – in five; a decrease in the incidence rate – in two constituent entities of the Russian Federation, this is the Republic of Kalmykia (minus 5%) and the Republic of Karelia (minus 17.5%), ”said Ms. Popova at a meeting of the presidium of the coordinating council for combating the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, she noted that the incidence of coronavirus among children aged 7 to 18 years has decreased, the growth rate is practically zero.

In general, the rate of growth of morbidity in the country has decreased (in the 43rd week since the beginning of the year, the rate was 8.7%), but it is too early to talk about the stabilization of the situation, according to the head of Rospotrebnadzor. Mrs. Popova did not rule out that it will take more than a week. “The effect of the measures taken, the measures already taken will not come immediately, this requires at least one incubation time (it lasts about a week), most likely, it will take more time,” she said. In most regions of Russia non-working days have been introduced – from October 30 to November 7, but one region – the Novgorod region – has already extended this period until November 14.

Ms. Popova also commented on the situation with the spread of new strains of coronavirus “mu” and “lambda” in Russia. She said that the cases of their detection are still isolated.

Over the past day, 40 402 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Russia, 1155 cases have died. At the end of nine months, the mortality rate in Russia increased by 19% compared to the same period last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Experts believe that the reason for this is low herd immunity.

