Pregnant Kylie Jenner showed a figure in a cat costume for Halloween

Kylie Jenner is preparing to become a mother for the second time, and showed her changed figure on Instagram. The model and businesswoman does not name the timing of pregnancy, but judging by the size of the tummy, the baby may be born in late 2021 or early 2022.

“Full Mommy Mode this Halloween,” Jenner wrote, showing family photos of Stormy’s 3-year-old daughter, partner Travis Scott and mother Kris Jenner.

Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/

Kylie wore a tight-fitting catwoman leotard, her daughter a mermaid costume, and her boyfriend a Michael Myers mask from the Halloween movies.

Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott started dating in 2017, and just a few months later, one of the Kardashian sisters. The couple broke up two years later, but in 2021 resumed their relationship and decided to have another baby.

