Premarket. The magic didn’t happen

Japanese Nikkei (+ 2.5%)

Chinese Shanghai Composite (+ 0.2%)

South Korean Kospi (+ 0.5%)

Hong kong Hang Seng (-1.1%)

Australian ASX (+ 0.6%)

The main thing

The November opening of European stock markets is expected with a slight increase in quotations. American futures are gaining strength, destroying the magic of the number “69” by the next renewal of the highs. There are 3 trading sessions left until the Fed’s fateful decision on the quantitative easing program.

Strong US corporate reporting for the third quarter counteracts the factors influencing the Fed’s decision to squeeze liquidity under the QE program – persisting high inflation and a steady recovery in the labor market. It seems that the sequestration of QE is inevitable.

Export-oriented venues continue to come under pressure to reduce their accumulated handicap. The reserves of oil, gas and coal are being filled. Gas quotes on European hubs lost 60% from their peak values ​​in early October. Expectations of the bubble deflating are coming true, and the likelihood of stagflation of importers of raw materials is gradually decreasing.

Asian Markets

The strong fragmentation of Asian stock exchanges is due to in-country events.

Chinese Shanghai Composite lack of initiative. The near-zero dynamics of the composite stock index is associated with conflicting data on business activity in the manufacturing industry of the PRC. Autonomous Hong Kong Index, Hang Seng, decreases by more than a percent.

Thus, the private sector purchasing managers’ sentiment indicator (PMI) showed an unexpected recovery to 50.6 p. With a consensus of 50 p. But the official PMI fell to 49.2 p. And remains below the 50 p. Bar separating development from a recession in industrial forces. Rather, it is necessary to focus on the second indicator, which more accurately reflects the slowdown in the macroeconomic indicators against the background of problems in the construction sector and pressure in the energy sector of an import-dependent country on raw materials.

The technical picture of the composite stock index has not undergone significant changes, the benchmark remains below the level of 3600 points, which indicates higher risks of seeing a medium-term downward move than the chance of a move to the highs of the year.



Japanese Nikkei stands out significantly against the background of its colleagues in the Asia-Pacific region, soaring by 2.5%: parliamentary elections were held at the weekend, where the ruling party won – usually this is interpreted by investors as positive.

The bullish sentiment was also supported by reports from purchasing managers in the industrial sector: the PMI business activity index was revised upwards, to 53.2 points, against the background of easing pandemic restrictions in Japan.

Nevertheless, if we focus on the forecasting macro model Trading Economics, the surge in purchasing activity in the stock market may be temporary, and inflationary pressures on production and a decrease in export rates may persist much longer.



Thus, the multidirectional dynamics of the APR indices cannot be a significant indicator for the opening of European stock markets. Nevertheless, buyers of risky assets still have some advantage at the start of November.

American sites

On the eve of the November Fed meeting, the results of which will become known late in the evening on November 3, the US indices have renewed their historic highs. The magic of number 69 could not play on the side of the players for a fall. Losses of sellers have increased, or, as they say, “moose have grown.” Morning futures are gaining a third of a percent, climbing to 4610 points in the S&P 500, which will support European bulls at the opening of the day for now.

Investors expect a strong trend in corporate profitability to continue for future periods, and the factor of high current inflation is perceived as a temporary phenomenon, which is supposedly capable of keeping the Federal Reserve from taking aggressive steps. As long as we can talk about squeezing QE liquidity by $ 15 billion a month, the reaction of the debt market is important: an increase in loan rates can increase corporate debt, reducing the projected capitalization of joint-stock companies.

The core CPI on an annualized basis rose 3.6% against October, the consensus boiling down to 3.7%. Some attenuation is more likely due to the general price pressure, which is holding back demand.

Observing the persistence of inflationary pressures in the country caused by disruptions in production, logistics and the energy crisis, the US currency has recovered. The weakness of the last week, as expected, was preparation for the hike of the US dollar index (DXY: 94.2 p.) To the highs of the year. Upon the fact of the meeting on November 3, the demolition of the bar above 94.5 points is not ruled out – this can put pressure on both commodity assets and currencies of countries in transition. The papers are in danger of sinking.



Thus, the stock bulls continue to pull the index up. S&P 500. By all metrics, 2021 is a record year. And the factor of influence on risky assets is still the US fiscal and monetary program. November statistics market movements are behind the bulls, but the Fed may step in this year. The expected cooling of exporters’ sites continues. The weakness of the Russian market amid the deflation of the energy bubble is not surprising. There is still room for a local maneuver for players to go down in financial instruments, including the national currency.

Raw materials

Oil prices run at $ 83.5 per barrel of the January futures contract for Brent. The upward momentum has been knocked down amid signals that energy supplies are recovering.

China has chosen a tough line to rebuild its coal reserves. There is information about the desire of the PRC to reactivate strategic fuel reserves. Gas hub prices are under heavy pressure in anticipation of Russian higher limits. And oil traders are waiting for the November OPEC + verdict.

Sooner or later, the imbalance between supply and demand had to start a reverse movement towards reducing the shortage of raw materials. Quotes on European gas exchanges fell by almost 60% from abnormal peaks in early October. It seems that the downward trend is not over.



BCS World of investments