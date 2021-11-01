Prince Andrew retaliates against alleged rape victim – Gazeta.ru

The son of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, Prince Andrew, retaliated against Virginia Giuffre, who accuses him of rape. It is reported by Daily mail with reference to sources.

The Duke of York’s defense called the woman’s claim unfounded and accused her of trying to “get another compensation.” According to the prince, Giuffre herself was involved in the scandal, she was involved in the sale of people.

The royal lawyers cited an excerpt from an article in the New York Daily News, which stated that “Giuffre was specially trained and recruited other young women in the Epstein network.”

“She had nine or ten girls whom she brought to him (Epstein – approx.). She never looked like she was being held captive <...> She and the other girls walked out smiling in their bathing suits, as if they had just come from the beach, ”a source told the Daily Mail.

Previously reportedthat Prince Andrew asked the court to dismiss the rape case.

Virginia Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of three episodes of rape. The first time she was forced to have sexual intercourse with the prince in the London mansion of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, the second happened in the mansion of the financier Jeffrey Epstein, the third – on his private island. The plaintiff stressed that at the time of the alleged crime she was 17 years old.