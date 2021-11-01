Production of Nissan Pathfinder crossovers for Russia has begun – Autoreview

Nissan announced that the production of Nissan Pathfinder crossovers for the Russian market has begun at a plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, USA. We are talking about a new generation of cars, which debuted in America back in February and has been produced there since May of this year. The previous Pathfinder disappeared from the Russian gamut in 2017, when Nissan was ditching a sluggish selling model, but now the company needs to expand the meager range.

As in the States, the Nissan Pathfinder will be offered in four trim levels in the Russian market. “In the base” declared seven airbags, three-zone climate control, media system, heated seats, steering wheel and windshield. Options will include virtual instruments, head-up display, panoramic roof, Bose audio system and ProPilot adaptive cruise control. You can choose between a seven-seater or an eight-seater saloon: in the first case, separate chairs are installed on the second row, and in the second there is a three-seater sofa.

The new Nissan Pathfinfer has a naturally aspirated V6 3.5 engine, which for Russia is derated from 288 to 249 hp. The transmission has a nine-speed automatic and four-wheel drive with a rear axle clutch. There are front-wheel drive versions in America, but they will not be brought to us. Russian dealers should have crossovers in early 2022. As for prices, you should focus on the close models Toyota Highlander (from 4.2 million rubles) and Volkswagen Teramont (from 3.8 million rubles), which are also supplied to us directly from the States.