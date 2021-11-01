Profit began to decline – Newspaper Kommersant No. 199 (7161) from 01.11.2021

In September, the net profit of Russian banks fell for the first time since June, almost 20% below the August result. The number of profitable banks also decreased over the month, and some large players showed a sharp decline in profits. As experts explain, the economic recovery is no longer supporting the profitability of banks so strongly.

Kommersant analyzed the profitability of Russian banks in September based on the 101st reporting form. Gazprombank (GPB) showed the largest drop out of the top 5 – its pre-tax profit fell from almost RUB 36.1 billion. in August to 5.8 billion rubles. in September (by 6.2 times), the profit of Tinkoff-Bank also fell sharply – from 12.75 billion to 3.7 billion rubles. (3.4 times), as well as from Sovcombank – from 9.5 billion to 698.1 million rubles. (13.6 times). Among the top 20 players in terms of player size, profits also fell sharply for Dom.RF bank – almost 6 times, to 707 million rubles, for SMP-bank – 9.1 times, to 198.7 million rubles.

Usually in September there is a recovery in business activity and an increase in key indicators of the banking sector, including profit. So, according to the Central Bank, in September 2020, banks earned about 200 billion rubles, which is almost 16% better than the result of August (172 billion rubles). But this year the situation is reversed.

The sector’s net profit in September 2021 amounted to RUB 196 billion, which is almost 20% lower than in August (RUB 244 billion).

GPB attributed the sharp drop in profits “primarily to the high one-time income received in August.” In Sovcombank, the fall is due to a one-time revaluation of the bank’s securities portfolio, explained the first deputy chairman of the board Sergei Khotimskiy: “We foresaw this situation and therefore in the first half of the year significantly reduced the share of securities in the structure of assets. The September revaluation did not have a significant impact on the bank’s financial results in the third quarter ”. At SMP Bank, they talk about “large tax payments and advance payments.” In “Dom.RF” reported that in August, the reporting “reflects the operations that led to additional profits for the bank.”

According to Yuri Belikov, Managing Director of the Validation Department of the Expert RA rating agency, the results of GPB are explained by the outstripping growth in expenses: “A significant factor could be the growth in the cost of funding, typical for the entire sector”. According to him, another significant factor was the revaluation of securities, “the positive values ​​of which have steadily supported the financial result in the previous months.” At Tinkoff-Bank, Mr. Belikov notes, the slowdown in the dynamics of financial results in September may also reflect the growth in the cost of funding typical for the entire market, especially given the prevalence of borrowed funds from the population in the resource base. Also, the expert adds, in September “there was a small additional provisioning on the loan portfolio, while over the past several months, the amount of reserves was stable.”

Elvira Nabiullina, head of the Bank of Russia, September 17: “This year, we expect record earnings to be record high due to continued business growth and low cost of reserves.”

As the Central Bank explained, the decline in profits in September is also due to a negative revaluation of securities – mainly OFZs – against the background of an increase in the key rate: “According to the largest banks (90% of the sector’s assets), the negative revaluation of debt securities in September amounted to about 14 billion rubles, mainly for OFZ, which is not so significant in the sector as a whole. The results of the largest players – Sberbank and VTB – were stable. Sberbank, which holds more than a third of all debt securities on its balance sheet, increased its net profit by 2.9%. VTB’s decline was very small.

According to Elena Tsareva, senior analyst at BCS Global Markets, a more natural factor in the decline in profits could be that the macroeconomic recovery is no longer supporting banks’ profits so much in terms of low risks, and, perhaps, this may partly cause pressure on profits in September and October. … “Considering the dynamics of OFZs, banks with a large share in the portfolio of government bonds – and most likely, these are state-owned banks – pressure on profits from this point of view may continue in October, – the expert explains. macroeconomics that we saw in the first half of this year. “

Olga Sherunkova