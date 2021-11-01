Psaki contracted coronavirus – Russia news today

https://ria.ru/20211101/psaki-1757134620.html
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 – RIA Novosti. The White House announced a positive coronavirus test for press secretary Jen Psaki, she has not been in contact with US President Joe Biden and administration officials since Wednesday, she has not accompanied the delegation to the G20 summit. has not been since Wednesday. Four days after the last contact with the American leader, tests showed the absence of the virus, Psaki said. “The last time I saw the president was on Tuesday, when we were wearing masks two meters apart,” said Psaki. She noted that thanks to the vaccine, she does not experience acute symptoms and works from home. “I plan to return to work at the end of the ten-day quarantine after a negative test,” said Psaki, referring to the regulator’s recommendations.
