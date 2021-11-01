Public figures appealed to the chairman of the State Duma with a request to deprive Rashkin of his deputy mandate

An appeal was sent to the Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin with a request to deprive Valery Rashkin of his deputy mandate.

The appeal was sent by the public organization “Federal Project for Security and the Fight against Corruption” (FPBK).

“Rashkin is suspected of committing a crime with the use of his official position, namely, parliamentary immunity. From this year on, transporting a killed animal has been equated to illegal hunting. If Rashkin is deprived of his mandate, then he will face criminal prosecution, “Vitaly Borodin, head of the FPBK, explained to RT the essence of the appeal.

Earlier, the chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov, said that in relation to the deputy of the faction, Valery Rashkin, there is a check within the party, in particular at the level of the control commission.

On October 29, it became known that a criminal case was initiated in the Saratov region on illegal hunting after the discovery of an elk carcass in the car, as well as an ax and two knives. It was reported that State Duma deputy from the Communist Party faction Valery Rashkin is being checked for involvement in this criminal case.