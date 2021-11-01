Putin – about climate change, a record for the sick. The main thing over the weekend :: Society :: RBC

Putin’s special envoy – RBC: “Without rules, the summit may fail”



Another record for cases of coronavirus in Russia

Over the past day, 40,993 new cases were registered in the country. The total number of cases for the entire time exceeded 8.5 million people.

Died, according to the operational headquarters, 1158 people per day. The total number of deaths was 238,538.

Foreign diplomats were unable to obtain QR codes in Russia

Foreign diplomats vaccinated with COVID vaccines not registered in Russia, according to RBC sources in foreign diplomatic missions, could not receive QR codes, despite an appeal to the Foreign Ministry. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked to solve the problem in the summer, when access to restaurants and cafes by QR codes was introduced in Moscow. However, due to the fact that the system was canceled less than a month after its introduction, this issue then lost its relevance and, as a result, remained unresolved.

In the EU Delegation in Russia, RBC confirmed that various inquiries were sent to the Foreign Ministry, including on behalf of the EU member states. “Originally [российское] the ministry reacted positively and some diplomats received QR codes. However, later the ministry’s approach changed, it became impossible to obtain QR codes, ”they said.

Died announcer Igor Kirillov

TV presenter and announcer Igor Kirillov, who hosted the Vremya news program for over 20 years, died at the age of 90. The administrator and assistant to the presenter clarified to RBC that the announcer did not have a coronavirus infection and simply “quietly left”. The date of the funeral will be announced later.

Kirillov has worked in television since 1957. He also hosted such programs as “Latest News”, “News” and “Blue Light”. From 1965 to the end of the 1980s, he televised the Victory Day parade on Red Square, from 1996 to 2011 he read the text before the annual minute of silence on May 9.

