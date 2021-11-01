https://ria.ru/20211101/s-500-1757226805.html
Putin announced the imminent start of deliveries to the army of the S-500 system
Putin announced the imminent start of supplies to the army of the S-500 system – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021
Putin announced the imminent start of deliveries to the army of the S-500 system
The Russian army will soon receive the latest S-500 missile system, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and representatives of the defense industry. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021
2021-11-01T15: 29
2021-11-01T15: 29
2021-11-01T16: 11
vladimir putin
security
Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation)
Russia
zrs s-500
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/04/1744331152_0:100:2208:1342_1920x0_80_0_0_8f8ace2171bcda4c3c5445808d2dcf2c.jpg
MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The Russian army will soon receive the latest S-500 missile system, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and representatives of the defense industry. as well as the first serial sample of the latest S-500 missile system, “he said. The head of state recalled that over the past four years, the Armed Forces have replenished 25 S-400 complexes and over 70 modern fighters, and more than 20 S-300 complexes and 90 aircraft As a result, the effectiveness of covering the most important military and industrial infrastructure, Putin stressed. According to him, the updated air defense system should detect hypersonic and ballistic missiles of all types and be capable of destroying them throughout the flight path. The President noted that some foreign countries do not give up their attempts to break strategic parity. С-500 ” tei “refers to a new generation of ground-to-air air defense systems. It is a universal long-range and high-altitude intercept complex with an increased anti-missile defense potential and is capable of striking ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as aerodynamic targets (aircraft, helicopters, etc.). The S-500’s radius of destruction is about 600 kilometers. The system can detect and simultaneously hit up to ten ballistic supersonic targets flying at speeds up to seven kilometers per second, including blocks of hypersonic missiles. In terms of its characteristics, the S-500 should significantly exceed the S-400 and its American competitor Patriot Advanced Capability 3.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211013/s500-1754427435.html
https://ria.ru/20200720/1574384417.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/04/1744331152_226-0:2106:1410_1920x0_80_0_0_62fc4dfd3141aa53e5c8375dde602f11.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
vladimir putin, security, ministry of defense of the russian federation (ministry of defense of the russian federation), russia, air defense system s-500
Putin announced the imminent start of deliveries to the army of the S-500 system
The head of state recalled that over the past four years, the Armed Forces have replenished 25 S-400 complexes and over 70 modern fighters, and more than 20 S-300 complexes and 90 aircraft have been modernized.
As a result, the effectiveness of covering the most important military and industrial infrastructure has significantly increased, Putin stressed.
Prometheus S-500 air defense system: a reliable defense shield of Russia
According to him, the updated air defense system should detect hypersonic and ballistic missiles of all types and be capable of destroying them along the entire flight path.
The President noted that some foreign countries are not abandoning their attempts to break the strategic parity.
The S-500 Prometheus belongs to a new generation of ground-to-air air defense systems. It is a universal long-range and high-altitude intercept complex with an increased anti-missile defense potential and is capable of striking ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as aerodynamic targets (aircraft, helicopters, etc.).
20 July 2020, 08:00
“At least in space”: why are NATO afraid of the Russian S-500 system