Putin announced the imminent start of deliveries to the army of the S-500 system

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
35

https://ria.ru/20211101/s-500-1757226805.html

Putin announced the imminent start of deliveries to the army of the S-500 system

Putin announced the imminent start of supplies to the army of the S-500 system – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021

Putin announced the imminent start of deliveries to the army of the S-500 system

The Russian army will soon receive the latest S-500 missile system, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and representatives of the defense industry. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

2021-11-01T15: 29

2021-11-01T15: 29

2021-11-01T16: 11

vladimir putin

security

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation)

Russia

zrs s-500

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/04/1744331152_0:100:2208:1342_1920x0_80_0_0_8f8ace2171bcda4c3c5445808d2dcf2c.jpg

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The Russian army will soon receive the latest S-500 missile system, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and representatives of the defense industry. as well as the first serial sample of the latest S-500 missile system, “he said. The head of state recalled that over the past four years, the Armed Forces have replenished 25 S-400 complexes and over 70 modern fighters, and more than 20 S-300 complexes and 90 aircraft As a result, the effectiveness of covering the most important military and industrial infrastructure, Putin stressed. According to him, the updated air defense system should detect hypersonic and ballistic missiles of all types and be capable of destroying them throughout the flight path. The President noted that some foreign countries do not give up their attempts to break strategic parity. С-500 ” tei “refers to a new generation of ground-to-air air defense systems. It is a universal long-range and high-altitude intercept complex with an increased anti-missile defense potential and is capable of striking ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as aerodynamic targets (aircraft, helicopters, etc.). The S-500’s radius of destruction is about 600 kilometers. The system can detect and simultaneously hit up to ten ballistic supersonic targets flying at speeds up to seven kilometers per second, including blocks of hypersonic missiles. In terms of its characteristics, the S-500 should significantly exceed the S-400 and its American competitor Patriot Advanced Capability 3.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211013/s500-1754427435.html

https://ria.ru/20200720/1574384417.html

Russia

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/04/1744331152_226-0:2106:1410_1920x0_80_0_0_62fc4dfd3141aa53e5c8375dde602f11.jpg

vladimir putin, security, ministry of defense of the russian federation (ministry of defense of the russian federation), russia, air defense system s-500

15:29 11/01/2021 (updated: 16:11 11/01/2021)

Putin announced the imminent start of deliveries to the army of the S-500 system

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The Russian army will soon receive the latest S-500 missile system, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and representatives of the defense industry.
“In the coming years, more than 200 aircraft and 26 S-350 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as the first production model of the newest S-500 missile system, are to be supplied to the troops,” he said.

The head of state recalled that over the past four years, the Armed Forces have replenished 25 S-400 complexes and over 70 modern fighters, and more than 20 S-300 complexes and 90 aircraft have been modernized.

As a result, the effectiveness of covering the most important military and industrial infrastructure has significantly increased, Putin stressed.

The newest anti-aircraft missile system S-500 at the Kapustin Yar training ground - RIA Novosti, 1920, 13.10.2021
October 13, 05:48 PM

Prometheus S-500 air defense system: a reliable defense shield of Russia

According to him, the updated air defense system should detect hypersonic and ballistic missiles of all types and be capable of destroying them along the entire flight path.

The President noted that some foreign countries are not abandoning their attempts to break the strategic parity.

“Including through the deployment of elements of a global anti-missile defense in the immediate vicinity of our borders. We cannot fail to notice these threats to Russia’s security and will respond appropriately to the situation,” he concluded.

The S-500 Prometheus belongs to a new generation of ground-to-air air defense systems. It is a universal long-range and high-altitude intercept complex with an increased anti-missile defense potential and is capable of striking ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as aerodynamic targets (aircraft, helicopters, etc.).

The radius of destruction of the S-500 is about 600 kilometers. The system can detect and simultaneously hit up to ten ballistic supersonic targets flying at speeds up to seven kilometers per second, including blocks of hypersonic missiles. In terms of its characteristics, the S-500 should significantly exceed the S-400 and its American competitor Patriot Advanced Capability 3.
Calculations of anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) S-300 Favorit - RIA Novosti, 1920, 20.07.

20 July 2020, 08:00

“At least in space”: why are NATO afraid of the Russian S-500 system

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here