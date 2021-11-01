https://ria.ru/20211101/s-500-1757226805.html

Putin announced the imminent start of deliveries to the army of the S-500 system

Putin announced the imminent start of deliveries to the army of the S-500 system

The Russian army will soon receive the latest S-500 missile system, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and representatives of the defense industry. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. The Russian army will soon receive the latest S-500 missile system, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and representatives of the defense industry. as well as the first serial sample of the latest S-500 missile system, “he said. The head of state recalled that over the past four years, the Armed Forces have replenished 25 S-400 complexes and over 70 modern fighters, and more than 20 S-300 complexes and 90 aircraft As a result, the effectiveness of covering the most important military and industrial infrastructure, Putin stressed. According to him, the updated air defense system should detect hypersonic and ballistic missiles of all types and be capable of destroying them throughout the flight path. The President noted that some foreign countries do not give up their attempts to break strategic parity. С-500 ” tei “refers to a new generation of ground-to-air air defense systems. It is a universal long-range and high-altitude intercept complex with an increased anti-missile defense potential and is capable of striking ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as aerodynamic targets (aircraft, helicopters, etc.). The S-500’s radius of destruction is about 600 kilometers. The system can detect and simultaneously hit up to ten ballistic supersonic targets flying at speeds up to seven kilometers per second, including blocks of hypersonic missiles. In terms of its characteristics, the S-500 should significantly exceed the S-400 and its American competitor Patriot Advanced Capability 3.

