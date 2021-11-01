Putin at the G20 summit said that the temperature in Russia is growing faster than the global

Vladimir Putin, speaking at the G20 summit, said that the temperature in Russia is growing faster than the world average. His words are quoted by TASS.

The President said that the average annual temperature in Russia is growing more than 2.5 times faster than the global one. “In 10 years it has increased by more than half a degree,” Putin said.

“We are facing both desertification and soil erosion. We are especially worried about the melting of the permafrost, which accounts for significant volumes of our territory, ”added the Russian president.

Putin also said that Russia is among the leaders of global decarbonization: “Over the past 20 years, the carbon intensity of our economy has declined by an average of 2.7% annually, and this is more than in the world as a whole, even more than in the G7 countries.” …

In addition, the Russian president said that the share of energy from virtually carbon-free sources in Russia exceeds 40%. Taking into account natural gas, the lowest carbon fuel among hydrocarbons, the figure is 86%, Putin added.

The G20 summit participants agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. At the same time, it was not possible to agree on reducing greenhouse emissions to zero by 2050 – UN experts consider this measure necessary to avoid serious consequences from climate change. Putin said Russia is ready to cut emissions to zero by 2060.

Glasgow will host the United Nations Climate Change Conference from October 31 to November 12. Putin should speak at it via video link.

Preview photo: Kremlin press service