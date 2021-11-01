https://ria.ru/20211101/sammit-1757176710.html

Putin will not speak at climate summit in Glasgow

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not take part in the climate summit in Glasgow either in person or by video link, said his press secretary Dmitry Peskov. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

2021-11-01T12: 06

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not take part in the climate summit in Glasgow either in person or by video link, said his press secretary Dmitry Peskov. He explained that the meeting does not provide for the very opportunity to speak by videoconference. the issue of climate change in Glasgow will be a conference on forestry and land use, and the president has already recorded a video message to the participants of this conference, “- added Peskov. The press secretary noted that the other day Putin has already presented the Russian position on climate at the G20 summit. leaders will be held on November 1 and 2 at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Its participants, among other things, will talk about the actions that are being taken in their countries and at the international level to achieve the goals on the climate agenda. At the end of last week, Putin spoke via video link at the G20 meeting, one of the topics of which was also climate change. In particular, he talked about the fact that Russia’s carbon neutrality should be ensured by 2060.

